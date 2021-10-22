Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
