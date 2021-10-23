Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll se…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…