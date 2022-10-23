Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
