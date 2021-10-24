Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
