This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
