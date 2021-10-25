For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
