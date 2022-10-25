This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tod…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.