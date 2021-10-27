This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. P…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…