Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.