For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S a…