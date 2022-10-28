 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

