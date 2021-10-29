Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.