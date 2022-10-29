 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

