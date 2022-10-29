This evening in Carbondale: Rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
