Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

