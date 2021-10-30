This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
