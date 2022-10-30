Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
