This evening in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
