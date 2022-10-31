Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.