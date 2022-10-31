This evening in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.