This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
