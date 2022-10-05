This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…