 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News