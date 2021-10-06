Carbondale's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
