This evening in Carbondale: Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
