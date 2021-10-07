 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

