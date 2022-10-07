Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.