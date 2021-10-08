Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is t…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Friday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and v…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…