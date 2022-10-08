This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.