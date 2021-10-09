Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
