For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will …
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.