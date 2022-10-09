 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

