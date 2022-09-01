 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

