For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
