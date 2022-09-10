This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
