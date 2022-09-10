 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News