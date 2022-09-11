Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
