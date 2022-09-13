Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.