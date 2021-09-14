 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

