This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leav…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…