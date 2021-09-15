Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.