For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
