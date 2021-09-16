Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.