This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
