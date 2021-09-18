Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.