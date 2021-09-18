For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
