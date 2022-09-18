Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.