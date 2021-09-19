This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
