Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph.