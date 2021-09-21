Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Showers are expected to continue throughout Tuesday in advance of a cold front.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
