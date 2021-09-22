 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

