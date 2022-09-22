For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale folks should be prepa…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.