Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
