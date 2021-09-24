This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers are expected to continue throughout Tuesday in advance of a cold front.
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% ch…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will se…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted…