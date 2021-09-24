Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.