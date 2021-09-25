Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

