For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
