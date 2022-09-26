 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

