Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.