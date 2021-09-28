Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
